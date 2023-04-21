Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2023: GOOG, GOOGL, EVBG, EMKR, EVCM

Tech stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.5%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG) unit Google has asked a federal court in Utah to dismiss several antitrust allegations made by Epic, Match and US state attorneys related to its online store that allows users to download apps for Android devices, Reuters reported. The tech giant's shares were up 0.2%.

Everbridge's (EVBG) contract with the state of Florida was ended after an emergency alert test was erroneously sent to residents in the early hours of Thursday, multiple media outlets reported. Everbridge shares plunged 8.6%.

Emcore (EMKR) said it will shut down its broadband business segment and discontinue its defense optoelectronics product line as part of a restructuring program that represents the final phase of its shift to aerospace and defense. Emcore shares were rising almost 7%.

EverCommerce (EVCM) is exploring a sale of the company with help from investment bank Centerview Partners after receiving acquisition interest, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. EverCommerce jumped 12%.

