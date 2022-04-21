Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2022: XRX, DQ, WNS, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.96% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by more than 1%.

Xerox (XRX) was shedding more than 19% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share, compared with earnings of $0.22 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.13.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was up more than 3% higher after it reported Q1 earnings of $6.99 per American depositary share, up from $1.08 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected earnings of $6.29 per ADS.

WNS (Holdings) (WNS) was inactive after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.95 per American depositary share, up from $0.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87.

