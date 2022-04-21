Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2022: TWTR,TSLA,XRX,GFAI,ETWO

Technology stocks continued to weaken this afternoon amid a Thursday surge in treasury yields that eroded support for growth stocks. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was dropping 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) was edging lower shortly before Thursday's closing bell, down 0.1%, after Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he had secured sufficient financial commitments - including $21 billion of his own money - to fund his $46.5 billion takeover bid for the social network company. Musk also said he was considering a tender offer to acquire Twitter shares at $52.20 apiece given the lack of a response so far by the Twitter board to recent buyout proposal, according to a regulatory filing.

Xerox (XRX) dropped almost 17% after the documents and workplace technology company reported a surprise non-GAAP net loss of $0.12 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended March 31, reversing a $0.22 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing Wall Street expectations looking for normalized earnings of $0.13 per share. Revenue also declined 2.3% year-over-year, falling to $1.67 billion, but exceeded the $1.63 billion analysts mean.

Among gainers, Guardforce AI (GFAI) raced more than 17% higher after Thursday beginning the rollout of its robotic security services in the US, with the first robots deployed at office buildings in New Jersey where they will provide disinfection duties on a trial basis. Future rollouts will include reception services at restaurants, hotels and malls, eventually expanding into delivery, security and advertising applications, the company said.

E2open Parent Holdings (ETWO) rose 2.5% after BofA Securities Thursday raised its investment recommendation for the supply-chain-management software firm to buy from neutral previously.

