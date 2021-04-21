Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2021: ERIC,JCOM,ORCL

Technology stocks were trending higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.5% Wednesday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Ericsson (ERIC) rose 6% after the networking equipment firm earned 0.96 Swedish kronor ($0.11) per share during its Q1 ended March 31, up from 0.65 kronor per share during the prior-year period.

Oracle (ORCL) fell 3% after DZ Bank lowered its stock rating for the enterprise software company to hold from buy.

J2 Global (JCOM) slid 7.1% after a Piper Sandler downgrade to neutral from overweight, which followed the internet services company disclosing plans to spin off its Consensus cloud fax business.

