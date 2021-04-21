Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2021: ASML, ERIC, TEL, XLK, SOXX

Technology
Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.22% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.11% in recent trading.

ASML Holding (ASML) was gaining more than 3% as it posted Q1 earnings of 3.20 euros ($3.85) per ordinary share, up from 0.93 euros per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP earnings of 2.60 euros per share.

Ericsson (ERIC) was up around 4% as it posted Q1 earnings of 0.96 Swedish kronor ($0.11) per share, up from 0.65 Swedish kronor per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 0.96 Swedish kronor.

TE Connectivity (TEL) was gaining more than 2% after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.57, compared with $1.29 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.48.

