Technology
WISA

Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2020: WISA,IBM,SAP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were falling in afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday declining 4.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 4.1%.

In company news, Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) plunged almost 48% to a record low of $2.20 a share after the mobile audio integrated circuits-maker Tuesday priced a $6.5 million public offering of 2 million shares at $3.25 each, or 22.6% below Monday's closing price. Investors also received a five-year warrant to buy another share exercisable at $3.25 for each share they purchased through the offering.

International Business Machines (IBM) fell 3.9% after reporting declines in Q1 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and withdrew its FY20 financial forecast because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding one-time items, the software giant earned $1.84 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $17.57 billion in revenue, down from a $2.25 per share adjusted profit and $18.2 billion in revenue during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the company to report $1.80 per share in non-GAAP net income on $17.62 billion in revenue.

SAP (SAP) dropped 5.5% after the German software firm reported non-IFRS Q1 net income of EUR0.85 per share, down from EUR0.90 per share during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a Q1 profit of EUR0.94 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WISA IBM SAP

Latest Technology Videos

#TradeTalks: Tech Resiliency is Essential During Heightened Periods of Volatility

Tech resiliency is essential during heightened periods of volatility. Goldman Sachs’ Keith Casuccio and Nasdaq’s Scott Richard join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

5 days ago

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular