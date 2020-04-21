Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2020: WATT, IBM, SAP, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 2%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping more than 1%.

Energous (WATT) was surging by more than 145% after reporting that it received US Federal Communications Commission certification for its WattUp over-the-air wireless charging transmitter.

International Business Machines (IBM) was declining nearly 5% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.84 per share, a decline from the $2.25 per share posted in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected earnings of $1.80 per share. For the full year 2020, the company scrapped its guidance in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

SAP (SAP) was more than 2% lower after it reported Q1 non-IFRS earnings of EUR0.85 ($0.92) per share, down from EUR0.90 in the same period last year and missing the estimate of EUR0.94 among analysts polled by Capital IQ.

