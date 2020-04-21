Technology Sector Update for 04/21/2020: CMTL,WISA,IBM,SAP

Technology stocks found little traction during afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday declining 3.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 4.0%.

In company news, Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) declined almost 6% on Tuesday. The electronics manufacturer said its Comtech PST government services subsidiary has received a $2.2 million follow-on contract to produce radio-frequency microwave control components from a domestic prime contractor. The new microwave assemblies and protection equipment are used in electronic countermeasures systems by the US military.

International Business Machines (IBM) fell 3.4% after reporting declines in Q1 net income and revenue compared with year-ago levels and withdrew its FY20 financial forecast because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding one-time items, the software giant earned $1.84 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $17.57 billion in revenue, down from a $2.25 per share adjusted profit and $18.2 billion in revenue during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the company to report $1.80 per share in non-GAAP net income on $17.62 billion in revenue.

SAP (SAP) dropped 5.5% after the German software firm reported non-IFRS Q1 net income of EUR0.85 per share, down from EUR0.90 per share during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a Q1 profit of EUR0.94 per share.

Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) plunged 41% after the mobile audio integrated circuits-maker Tuesday priced a $6.5 million public offering of 2 million shares at $3.25 each, or 22.6% below Monday's closing price. Investors also received a five-year warrant to buy another share exercisable at $3.25 for each share they purchased through the offering.

