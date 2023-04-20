Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2023: NOK, STX, IBM, XLK, SOXX

April 20, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.70% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.96% lower recently.

Nokia (NOK) was slipping past 7% reported Q1 comparable earnings of 0.06 euros ($0.07) per diluted share, down from 0.07 euros per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.07 euros.

Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) was over 4% lower after it reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.28 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $1.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.21.

IBM (IBM) was slightly advancing after posting a Q1 revenue of $14.25 billion, up from $14.2 billion last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $14.33 billion.

