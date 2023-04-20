Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2023: META, GOOG, GOOGL, MU, T

Tech stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index edging down 0.3%.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) plans to eliminate 687 jobs, or over 10% of its UK workforce, and close Instagram's London hub, the Financial Times reported, citing an internal document sent to employees. The company's shares were down 1.2%.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google plans to bring generative artificial intelligence into its advertising business over the coming months to create new ads based on materials supplied by human marketers, the Financial Times reported. Separately, Google said Thursday it is consolidating its two artificial intelligence research teams, DeepMind and Brain, to form Google DeepMind. Alphabet shares were up 0.8%.

Micron Technology (MU) was rising 0.9%. The company agreed to settle charges by the US Department of Justice that it violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by discriminating against a US citizen when it didn't hire the person and instead hired a temporary visa worker.

AT&T (T) shares tumbled 11% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier.

