Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2023: GOOG, GOOGL, MU, T

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 1.3%.

In company news, Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google plans to bring generative artificial intelligence into its advertising business over the coming months to create new ads based on materials supplied by human marketers, the Financial Times reported. The tech giant's shares were up 1.4%.

Micron Technology (MU) was rising 1.9% after it has agreed to settle charges by the US Department of Justice that it violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by discriminating against a US citizen when it didn't hire the person and instead hired a temporary visa worker.

AT&T (T) shares were falling past 10% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, down from $0.63 a year earlier.

