Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2022: TWTR,TSLA,IBM,NXTP,PING

Technology stocks were hanging on for narrow gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.1% in late trade.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) was rising 0.8% amid reports Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been talking with several Wall Street firms to secure debt financing for his $43 billion offer to acquire the social media company but has not yet finalized funding for the deal. Morgan Stanley (MS) and Apollo Global Management (APO) have expressed interest in a deal, according to the Bloomberg report, which also said private equity firms Blackstone (BX), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), and Vista Equity Partners turned down Musk.

IBM (IBM) rose 7.2% after overnight reporting Q1 net income of $1.40 per share on $14.2 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street forecasts expecting $1.39 per share and $13.8 billion, respectively. The tech bellwether also said it sees FY22 revenue rising at the high end of its mid-single percentage digit forecast range compared with the analyst mean looking for 6.2% growth this year.

NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) increased 12% after Wednesday completing its purchase of video game publisher goGame's gaming assets and intellectual property, including its goPlay game publishing platform and 37 casual games.

Among decliners, Ping Identity (PING) was 1.2% lower, giving back a narrow opening gain that followed the cyber-security company partnering with cloud identity access management security platform Authomize to manage enterprise identity access and authorization security, Authomize said Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.