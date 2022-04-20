Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2022: IBM,NXTP,PING

Technology stocks were moderately higher on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, IBM (IBM) rose 7.9% after overnight reporting Q1 net income of $1.40 per share on $14.2 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street forecasts expecting $1.39 per share and $13.8 billion, respectively. The tech bellwether also said it sees FY22 revenue rising at the high end of its mid-single percentage digit forecast range compared with the analyst mean looking for 6.2% growth this year.

NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) increased almost 11% after Wednesday completing its purchase of video game publisher goGame's gaming assets and intellectual property, including its goPlay game publishing platform and 37 casual games.

Ping Identity (PING) was 1.1% lower, giving back a narrow opening gain that followed the cyber-security company partnering with cloud identity access management security platform Authomize to manage enterprise identity access and authorization security, Authomize said Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

