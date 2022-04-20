Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2022: ASML, IBM, NOK, MSFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.91% higher, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

ASML Holding (ASML) reported Q1 earnings of 1.73 euros ($1.87) per share, down from 3.21 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.66 euros. ASML Holding was gaining over 5% in value recently.

International Business Machines (IBM) was 2% higher after it reported a Q1 adjusted operating diluted EPS of $1.40, up from $1.12 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.39.

Nokia (NOK) was climbing past 2% after saying it will provide its data center switching products for Microsoft's (MSFT) data center facilities.

