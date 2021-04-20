Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2021: XRX,VLDR,CRWD,IBM

Technology stocks were near session lows as the closing bell approached Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday sliding 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was off 1.5%.

In company news, Xerox (XRX) shares fell 6% after the imaging company reported a non-GAAP Q1 profit of $0.22 per share, improving on adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue also declined 8.1% from year-ago levels to $1.71 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) shares dropped 2.8% after Berenberg Bank Tuesday began coverage of the workplace cybersecurity provider with a buy rating and a $260 price target.

Velodyne (VLDR) slid 2.2%. The company said Tuesday it received a multi-year contract to provide three-dimensional lidar sensors for self-driving short-haul delivery vans produced by Gatik. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among gainers, IBM (IBM) rose 3.8% after disclosing plans to work with privately held IPwe to transform its patented technology and other digital assets into non-fungible tokens secured by the IBM blockchain network.

