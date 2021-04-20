Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2021: VLDR,CRWD,IBM

Technology stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday sliding 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Velodyne (VLDR) slid 2.3%. The company Tuesday said it received a multi-year contract to provide three-dimensional lidar sensors for self-driving short-haul delivery vans produced by Gatik. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) declined 32% after Berenberg Bank Tuesday began coverage of the workplace cybersecurity firm with a buy rating and a $260 price target.

IBM (IBM) rose 4.5% after disclosing plans to work with privately held IPwe to transform its patented technology and other digital assets into non-fungible tokens and storing the records on an IBM blockchain network.

