Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2021: IBM, XRX, EGOV, TYL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.29% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.52% lower recently.

International Business Machines (IBM) was climbing 2.6% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.77, compared with the $1.65 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Xerox Holdings (XRX) was down more than 2% as it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.22, up from $0.21 last year but below the consensus estimate of $0.29.

NIC (EGOV) said a special meeting of stockholders has approved the company's proposed acquisition by Tyler Technologies (TYL) in an all-cash deal unveiled in February. Under the deal, NIC stockholders will be entitled to receive $34.00 per share in cash upon completion of the merger. Both companies were unchanged in recent trading.

