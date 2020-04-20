Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2020: SFET, CTSH, TWTR, XLK, SOXX, IYW, IGM

Technology stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-market trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1%. Meanwhile, the iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF (IYW) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD), were inactive.

Safe-T Group (SFET) was surging by more than 41% after saying it expects Q1 revenue to range from $1.1 million to $1.2 million, which would be an increase of 146% to 169% from the year-ago quarter.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) was declining by over 3% after announcing that it was the target of a Maze ransomware attack, which caused service disruptions for some of its clients.

A federal judge has rejected Twitter's (TWTR) request to disclose surveillance requests it received from the US government, capping a legal battle that ran for six years, Reuters reported. Twitter was more than 1% lower in recent trading.

