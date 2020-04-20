Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2020: BRQS,ACN,AMZN,SFET,TTEK

Technology stocks were falling in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 1.7%.

In company news, Borqs Technologies (BRQS) rose over 25% after Monday saying demand for its mobile tracking devices will likely more than double this year due to the rising need to safely monitor for senior citizens and other at-risk individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's wearable device includes an easily accessible panic button, location tracking and other vital health information and also can detect a sudden drop in height by the wearer.

Safe-T Group (SFET) raced to a 9% gain after the Israeli cybersecurity firm said it was expecting to report between $1.1 million to $1.2 million in Q1 revenue, representing an increase of at least 146% over the first three months of 2019. The company Monday said investors holding about $7.7 million of its convertible debentures converted those securities into common stock, leaving just $500,000 of the notes still outstanding.

Accenture (ACN) was fractionally lower, narrowing a nearly 2% decline soon after Monday's opening bell, following its deal to acquire Gekko, a French cloud services company from Amazon's (AMZN) web services unit. Accenture is expecting the purchase to strengthen its cloud experience in AWS technologies and support enterprise migration and development on cloud platforms for companies throughout Europe.

Tetra Tech (TTEK) has turned 1.6% lower, giving back an early 11% gain that followed the data collection and analysis company announcing a $300 million multiple-award contract from the US Department of Defense. The new contract includes a $117 million initial task order to identify performance indicators and assess the effectiveness and sustainability of various security cooperation programs, the company said.

