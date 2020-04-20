Technology Sector Update for 04/20/2020: ACN,AMZN,SFET,TTEK

Technology stocks still falling in Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.2%.

Accenture (ACN) was fractionally higher, overcoming a nearly 2% decline soon after Monday's opening bell, following its deal to acquire Gekko, a French cloud services company from Amazon's (AMZN) web services unit. Accenture is expecting the purchase to strengthen its cloud experience in AWS technologies and support enterprise migration and development on cloud platforms for companies throughout Europe.

Safe-T Group (SFET) raced to a nearly 184% gain after the Israeli cybersecurity firm said it was expecting to report between $1.1 million to $1.2 million in Q1 revenue, representing an increase of at least 146% over the first three months of 2019. The company Monday said investors holding about $7.7 million of its convertible debentures converted those securities into common stock, leaving just $500,000 of the notes still outstanding.

Tetra Tech (TTEK) has turned fractionally lower, giving back an early 11% gain that followed the data collection and analysis company announcing a $300 million multiple-award contract from the US Department of Defense. The new contract includes a $117 million initial task order to identify performance indicators and assess the effectiveness and sustainability of various security cooperation programs, the company said.

