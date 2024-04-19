Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2024: SMCI, PRGS, MRDB, TRSG, ARM

Tech stocks were declining late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) tumbling 3.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell nearly 4%.

In corporate news, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares tumbled 23%. The company announced its fiscal Q3 earnings release date without offering preliminary results for the quarter. The company had previously released preliminary Q2 results about 11 days before full earnings, boosting its sales outlook.

Progress Software (PRGS) said Friday that it is considering an offer to buy all of the debt and share capital of MariaDB (MRDB) for $0.60 per share in cash. MariaDB shares surged 25% and Progress was fractionally lower.

Tungray Technologies' (TRSG) shares skyrocketed 56% in recent trading on their debut on Nasdaq after opening at $6.58, higher than its initial public offering price.

Arm (ARM) sank 18% after BNP Paribas Exane downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform with its price target set at $100.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.