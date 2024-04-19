News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2024: PRGS, MRDB, TRSG, ARM

April 19, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Tech stocks were falling in Friday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) tumbling 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index shed 2.7%.

In corporate news, Progress Software (PRGS) said Friday that it is considering an offer to buy all of the debt and share capital of MariaDB (MRDB) for $0.60 per share in cash. MariaDB shares surged 26% and Progress was fractionally lower.

Tungray Technologies' (TRSG) shares skyrocketed 68% in recent trading on their debut on Nasdaq after opening at $6.58, higher than its initial public offering price.

Arm (ARM) tumbled almost 12% after BNP Paribas Exane downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform with its price target set at $100.

