Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2024: JBL, PRO, LYTS, XSD, XLK

April 19, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Technology stocks were steady premarket Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was slightly lower recently.

Jabil (JBL) shares were 2.8% lower after the company placed Chief Executive Kenneth Wilson on paid leave, pending an inquiry into corporate policies.

Pros Holdings (PRO) said it appointed Todd McNabb as chief revenue officer. Pros Holdings shares were down more than 1% pre-bell.

LSI Industries (LYTS) shares were up 0.2% after the company said it had acquired Florida-based metal and millwork manufacturer EMI Industries for $50 million in cash.

