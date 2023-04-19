Technology
TSM

Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2023: TSM, META, SQ, XLK, SOXX

April 19, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.84% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is opposed to some of the conditions the US government has tied to chip-plant subsidies as it aims to obtain up to $15 billion from Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation. Taiwan Semiconductor was recently down more than 2%.

Meta Platforms (META) will reportedly begin a new round of layoffs on Wednesday, multiple media outlets claimed, citing an internal memo allegedly sent to employees and unnamed sources. Meta Platforms was declining by more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Block's (SQ) Square has launched a contactless payments offering that allows sellers to accept payments directly from a compatible Android device, the company said. Block was more than 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM
META
SQ
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.