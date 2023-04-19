Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2023: TSM, META, SQ, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.84% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is opposed to some of the conditions the US government has tied to chip-plant subsidies as it aims to obtain up to $15 billion from Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation. Taiwan Semiconductor was recently down more than 2%.

Meta Platforms (META) will reportedly begin a new round of layoffs on Wednesday, multiple media outlets claimed, citing an internal memo allegedly sent to employees and unnamed sources. Meta Platforms was declining by more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Block's (SQ) Square has launched a contactless payments offering that allows sellers to accept payments directly from a compatible Android device, the company said. Block was more than 1% lower recently.

