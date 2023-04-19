Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2023: META, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, GFS, IBM

Tech stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling almost 1%.

In company news, Meta (META) on Wednesday started laying off employees in technical roles as part of the Facebook parent's most recent round of job cuts, CNBC reported. The shares were down 1%.

Alphabet (GOOG) unit Google will launch its first foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, in June, making it the tech giant's most expensive phone in the Pixel family at more than $1,700, CNBC reported, citing internal documents and images. Alphabet shares were 0.1% softer.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) said it has filed a lawsuit against IBM (IBM) for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets. GlobalFoundries shares were down 1.6%, and IBM was down 1.3%.

Apple (AAPL) shares were up 0.6%. JPMorgan Chase raised its price target to $190 from $175 while keeping its overweight call.

