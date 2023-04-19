Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2023: GFS, IBM, AAPL, META

April 19, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1%.

In company news, GlobalFoundries (GFS) said it has filed a lawsuit against IBM (IBM) for alleged misappropriation of trade secrets. GlobalFoundries shares were down 1.6%, and IBM was down 1.4%.

Apple (AAPL) shares were up 0.8%. JPMorgan Chase raised its price target to $190 from $175 while keeping its overweight call.

Meta Platforms (META) will reportedly begin a new round of layoffs on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported, citing an internal memo allegedly sent to employees and unnamed sources. Meta shares were 0.6% lower.

