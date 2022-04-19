Technology
ZEN

Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2022: ZEN, SMCI, NTGR, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.07% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down by 0.16%.

Zendesk (ZEN) has tapped Qatalyst Partners as an adviser as it mulls a potential sale, according to news reports that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Zendesk was recently up more than 6%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was 15% higher after saying it expects fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income to range from $1.40 per share to $1.50 per share, up from the previous outlook of $0.70 per share to $0.90 per share.

NETGEAR (NTGR) was shedding over 10% in value after it lowered its Q1 revenue outlook to between $202 million and $212 million from the prior estimate of $225 million to $240 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are projecting $231.6 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZEN SMCI NTGR XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular