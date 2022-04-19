Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2022: ZEN, SMCI, NTGR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.07% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down by 0.16%.

Zendesk (ZEN) has tapped Qatalyst Partners as an adviser as it mulls a potential sale, according to news reports that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Zendesk was recently up more than 6%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was 15% higher after saying it expects fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income to range from $1.40 per share to $1.50 per share, up from the previous outlook of $0.70 per share to $0.90 per share.

NETGEAR (NTGR) was shedding over 10% in value after it lowered its Q1 revenue outlook to between $202 million and $212 million from the prior estimate of $225 million to $240 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are projecting $231.6 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.