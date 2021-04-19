Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2021: SSNC,MAI.AX,LSPD,SNX,CTXS,ENPH

Technology stocks were finishing near their Monday session lows, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF sinking 1.1% Monday, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.8% this afternoon.

In company news, SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) was fractionally lower after Mainstream Group (MAI.AX) rejected a competing bid for the Australian fund services company and will accept SS&C's $225 million buyout offer.

Lightspeed POS (LSPD) declined 4% after completing its purchase of retail management software company Vend for $204.7 million in cash and 2.69 million subordinate voting shares.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) fell 6.5%. The electronic components manufacturer said it was selected by multinational transit company Transdev to provide microinverters to a demonstration project for solar-powered busses in Australia.

Synnex (SNX) rose 1.5% after it signed a new distribution contract with Citrix Systems (CTXS), providing Citrix customers with increased access to its Stellr digital transformation platform and other workplace services. Citrix shares also were 1.4% lower this afternoon.

