Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2021: REKR, LSPD, NOK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.41% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was lower by 0.84%.

Rekor Systems (REKR) was slightly higher after saying it expects to report Q1 revenue of more than $4.2 million, compared with $1.6 million in the year-ago period.

Lightspeed POS (LSPD) declined slightly after saying it has closed the acquisition of Vend, a cloud-based retail management software firm based in New Zealand. Lightspeed paid $204.7 million in cash and issued 2.69 million subordinate voting shares, according to a Monday news release.

Nokia (NOK) was unchanged after saying it was teaming up with cellular carrier and LG Uplus to expand 5G network coverage to indoor locations in South Korea.

