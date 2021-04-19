Technology Sector Update for 04/19/2021: LSPD,SNX,CTXS,ENPH

Technology stocks were mostly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1% Monday, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Lightspeed POS (LSPD) declined 6.4% after completing its purchase of retail management software company Vend.

Synnex (SNX) rose fractionally after it signed a new distribution contract with Citrix Systems (CTXS), providing Citrix customers with increased access to its Stellr digital transformation platform and other digital workplace services. Citrix shares also were 1.4% lower this afternoon.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) fell 5.8%. The electronic components manufacturer said it was selected by multinational transit company Transdev to provide its microinverters to a demonstration project for a solar-powered bus in Australia.

