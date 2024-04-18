News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/18/2024: VTSI, AGBA, TSM, INFY

April 18, 2024 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Tech stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index dropped 1.6%.

In corporate news, VirTra (VTSI) shares surged 17% after the company won a $5.9 million order for prototypes to support the US Army's Integrated Visual Augmentation System program.

AGBA (AGBA) shares more than doubled as the company agreed to merge with social video platform Triller.

Infosys (INFY) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings amid flat revenue and announced the acquisition of German automotive services provider in-tech. Infosys shares shed 2.6%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported Q1 earnings of 8.70 New Taiwan dollars ($0.27) per share, up from NT$7.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected NT$8.33. Its shares tumbled 4.7%.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
