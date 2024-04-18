News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/18/2024: INFY, TSM, BSY, CDNS

April 18, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Tech stocks were retreating Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 1.4%.

In corporate news, Infosys (INFY) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings amid flat revenue, while announcing the acquisition of German automotive services provider in-tech. Infosys shares were shedding 2.9%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported Q1 earnings of 8.70 New Taiwan dollars ($0.27) per share, up from NT$7.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected NT$8.33. Its shares tumbled almost 5%.

Schneider Electric and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) have expressed an interest in buying Bentley Systems (BSY), Reuters reported. Bentley shares jumped 6.2% and Cadence was down 2.8%.

