Technology Sector Update for 04/18/2024: INFY, DUOL, ZUO, XLK, XSD

April 18, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 1.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 0.2%.

Infosys' (INFY) shares were nearly 6% lower after it reported a fiscal Q4 revenue of $4.56 billion, up from $4.55 billion a year earlier but still missing the $4.62 billion forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Duolingo (DUOL) is set to replace Cable One (CABO) in the S&P MidCap 400 index on April 22, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Duolingo's shares were recently up nearly 7%.

Zuora (ZUO) is considering options that include a potential sale, according to media reports Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Zuora's shares were 1.9% higher pre-bell.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
