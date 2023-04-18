Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/18/2023: ERIC, WKEY, RBLX, XLK, SOXX

April 18, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.8% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was also advancing 0.8%.

Ericsson (ERIC) was slipping nearly 5% after posting Q1 earnings of 0.45 Swedish krona ($0.04) per diluted share, down from 0.88 krona per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of 0.43 krona.

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) was up more than 8% after saying it will use artificial intelligence in the designing of semiconductors, including testing semiconductor performance, looking for new materials in semiconductors, and setting up cybersecurity against cyberattacks.

Roblox (RBLX) was advancing by more than 1% after saying its March revenue was estimated between $212 million and $223 million, up 15% to 21% from a year earlier.

