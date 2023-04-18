Technology
BABA

Technology Sector Update for 04/18/2023: BABA, ERIC, INTC

April 18, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 0.4%.

In company news, Alibaba (BABA) affiliate Ant Group may face a reduced fine from Chinese regulators at $728 million, down from over $1 billion, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Alibaba shares were down 0.5%.

Ericsson (ERIC) shares slumped 9%. The company reported Q1 earnings of 0.45 Swedish krona ($0.04) per diluted share, down from 0.88 krona per share a year ago.

Intel (INTC) plans to end bitcoin mining chip series Blockscale a year after production started, CoinDesk reported, citing a company spokesperson. Intel shares were down 0.6%.

