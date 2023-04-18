Technology Sector Update for 04/18/2023: AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, ERIC, INTC, BABA

Tech stocks edged higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.1%

In company news, Apple (AAPL) is working on a bevy of apps to woo users into buying its $3,000 mixed-reality headset when it launches at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the details. The tech giant's shares were rising 0.8%.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) unit Google has won its appeal to reverse a jury's $20 million infringement verdict in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against the company in relation to three anti-malware patents, according to a court filing Tuesday. Alphabet shares were down 1.3%.

Intel (INTC) plans to end bitcoin mining chip series Blockscale a year after production started, CoinDesk reported, citing a company spokesperson. Intel shares were down 1%.

Ericsson (ERIC) shares slumped almost 9%. The company reported Q1 earnings of 0.45 Swedish krona ($0.04) per diluted share, down from 0.88 krona per share a year ago.

Alibaba (BABA) affiliate Ant Group may face a reduced fine from Chinese regulators at $728 million, down from over $1 billion, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Alibaba shares were down almost 1%.

