Technology Sector Update for 04/18/2022: RADA,CASA,XELA,TWTR,TSLA

Technology stocks were finishing narrowly lower on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 1.5% gain this afternoon.

In company news, RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) added 6.1% on Monday after the Israeli defense technology company said it received more than $29 million in new business during the three months ended March 31, up 22% from a year earlier.

Twitter (TWTR) rose 7% after the social media platform company Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan in response to Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's $54.20-per-share buyout offer last week.

Exela Technologies (XELA) added 8.8% after the transaction processing company Monday began a $125 million stock exchange offer, with investors eligible to swap up to 100 million of their common shares for 5 million of its 6.00% series B1 cumulative convertible perpetual shares. The company also has started a 1-for-1 exchange of its 6.00% Series B cumulative convertible preferred shares for an equal number of its B1 preferred shares.

Casa Systems (CASA) surged 80% after saying Verizon Communications (VZ) invested $40 million in the networking equipment company, acquiring a 9.9% stake, as part of a broader, multi-year deal that will see Verizon buy 5G core network functions from Casa Systems to power its mobile edge compute service offerings. Verizon has turned 1% lower this afternoon, reversing a nearly 1% advance.

