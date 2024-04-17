News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2024: GOOG, ZUO, ADSK, ASML

April 17, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index tumbled 3.2%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google is laying off more workers and relocating some roles to other offices in and outside the US. Alphabet shares added 0.5%.

Zuora (ZUO) is considering options that include a potential sale, according to media reports. Its shares surged 13%.

Autodesk (ADSK) shares were falling past 5% in recent trading, a day after the company said it won't be able to file its annual report for the year ended Jan. 31 on time due to an ongoing internal investigation.

ASML (ASML) shares sank almost 7% after the company reported lower Q1 earnings and sales.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
