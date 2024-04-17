Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2024: GOOG, ZUO, ADSK, ASML

Tech stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 1.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index tumbled 3.2%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google is laying off more workers and relocating some roles to other offices in and outside the US. Alphabet shares added 0.5%.

Zuora (ZUO) is considering options that include a potential sale, according to media reports. Its shares surged 13%.

Autodesk (ADSK) shares were falling past 5% in recent trading, a day after the company said it won't be able to file its annual report for the year ended Jan. 31 on time due to an ongoing internal investigation.

ASML (ASML) shares sank almost 7% after the company reported lower Q1 earnings and sales.

