Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2024: ASML, WISA, AAPL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently up 0.2%.

ASML Holding (ASML) was down more than 4% after it reported lower fiscal Q1 earnings and net sales.

Wisa Technologies (WISA) was up over 66% after the audio technologies company said it has signed its fourth, five-year licensing agreement with an unnamed high-definition and projection television brand.

Apple (AAPL) will consider building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia, media reports said, citing Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Apple was 0.3% higher pre-bell.

