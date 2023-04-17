Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2023: GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL

Tech stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG) shares were shedding 3% after it was reported to be facing increasing competition from rivals in the search business and the AI race, the New York Times reported, citing a review of Google's internal documents.

Apple (AAPL) said it has entered a partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS) to launch a savings account for Apple Card users. Apple was down 0.5%.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Epic said they will expand their partnership to integrate artificial intelligence technology into their healthcare offerings by adding Azure's OpenAI Service to Epic's electronic health record software. Microsoft shares were edging up 0.2%.

