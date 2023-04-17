Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2023: ERIC, GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, MSFT

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 0.2%.

In company news, Ericsson (ERIC) was shedding 0.4% after saying its Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander will step down at the end of Q1 2024.

Alphabet (GOOG) shares were down 2.7% after the New York Times reported the company is facing increasing competition from rivals in the search business and the AI race, according to a review of Google's internal documents.

Apple (AAPL) said it has entered a partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS) to launch a savings account for Apple Card users. Apple shares were steady.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Epic said they will expand their partnership to integrate artificial intelligence technology into their healthcare offerings by adding Azure's OpenAI Service to Epic's electronic health record software. Microsoft shares were up 0.7%.

