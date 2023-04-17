Technology
BLBX

Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2023: BLBX, MAXR, VNT, XLK, SOXX

April 17, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was down nearly 1%.

Blackboxstocks (BLBX) was surging past 250% after saying it has entered a letter of intent to merge with Evtec Group, a supplier of proprietary parts for luxury, performance, and electric vehicle brands.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) was up almost 3% after saying it has received a majority of the regulatory approvals necessary for the satellite company's deal to be acquired by private equity firm Advent International.

Vontier (VNT) said it sold its Global Traffic Technologies business to Miovision for $107 million. Vontier was almost 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLBX
MAXR
VNT
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.