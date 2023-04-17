Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2023: BLBX, MAXR, VNT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was down nearly 1%.

Blackboxstocks (BLBX) was surging past 250% after saying it has entered a letter of intent to merge with Evtec Group, a supplier of proprietary parts for luxury, performance, and electric vehicle brands.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) was up almost 3% after saying it has received a majority of the regulatory approvals necessary for the satellite company's deal to be acquired by private equity firm Advent International.

Vontier (VNT) said it sold its Global Traffic Technologies business to Miovision for $107 million. Vontier was almost 1% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.