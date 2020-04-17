Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2020: UBER, OKTA, CDW

Technology stocks were climbing pre-market Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) both advancing by more than 2%.

Uber (UBER) gained more than 5% after withdrawing its 2020 guidance for gross bookings, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted Ebitda provided in February due to COVID-19. It plans to release its Q1 results on May 7.

Okta (OKTA) advanced by more than 1% after saying all of its eligible executives have elected to receive up to 100% of their salaries from May 1 through Jan. 31, 2021, in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs).

CDW (CDW) was marginally higher after the technology solutions provider and its subsidiaries CDW LLC and CDW Finance Corp. priced an offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior notes due 2025 at 100% of par.

