Technology Sector Update for 04/17/2020: MOSY,FB,CDW

Technology stocks were narrowly higher in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 0.2%.

MoSys (MOSY) tumbled nearly 37% after the chipmaker Friday announced plans for a $1.9 direct offering of 1.2 million shares to selected institutional investors priced at $1.56 apiece. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

CDW (CDW) climbed 3.6% after the IT services company priced a $600 million offering of 4.125% senior notes due 2025 at par.

Facebook (FB) was fractionally higher. The social network company is in talks with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries to create a multi-purpose app similar to WeChat, according to The Economic Times, citing four people familiar with the matter. Separately, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in Facebook post the company has cancelled all of its physical events attracting at least 50 people through June 2021.

