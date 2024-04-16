Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2024: ERIC, GRPN, RVYL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was marginally lower recently.

Ericsson (ERIC) was over 7% higher after it reported Q1 earnings of 0.77 Swedish kroner ($0.07) per diluted share, up from 0.45 kroner a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.20 kroner.

Groupon (GRPN) was up more than 1% after saying it expects Q1 revenue to approach or exceed the high end of its guidance, updating its outlook based on management's preliminary analysis of results for the three months ended March 31.

Ryvyl (RVYL) was more than 26% lower after it launched a public offering of an undisclosed number of its shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.