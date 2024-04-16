News & Insights

ERIC

Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2024: ERIC, GRPN, RVYL, XLK, XSD

April 16, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was marginally lower recently.

Ericsson (ERIC) was over 7% higher after it reported Q1 earnings of 0.77 Swedish kroner ($0.07) per diluted share, up from 0.45 kroner a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.20 kroner.

Groupon (GRPN) was up more than 1% after saying it expects Q1 revenue to approach or exceed the high end of its guidance, updating its outlook based on management's preliminary analysis of results for the three months ended March 31.

Ryvyl (RVYL) was more than 26% lower after it launched a public offering of an undisclosed number of its shares.

