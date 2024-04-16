News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2024: AMD, ERIC, WISA

April 16, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Technology stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 0.8%.

In corporate news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares spiked 1.8% after it said Tuesday it has launched new processors to expand its commercial mobile and desktop artificial intelligence personal computer portfolio.

Ericsson (ERIC) reported Q1 earnings Tuesday of 0.77 Swedish kroner ($0.07) per diluted share, up from 0.45 kroner a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.20 kroner. Its shares added 1.4%.

Wisa Technologies (WISA) surged 280% after the audio technologies company said it has signed its fourth, five-year licensing agreement with an unnamed high-definition and projection television brand.

