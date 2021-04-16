Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2021: SPLK,LSCC,PTC

Technology stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.1% Friday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Splunk (SPLK) fell 8% after late disclosing in a regulatory filing that Tim Tully would be stepping down as chief technology officer at the data management firm on May 4.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) climbed over 12% after the chipmaker was selected to replace software firm PTC (PTC) in the S&P MidCap 400 index with the start of trading on Tuesday, April 20, when PTC moves up to the S&P 500. PTC shares were 1.1% lower this afternoon.

Sunrun (RUN) was nearly 11% higher after a Piper Sandler upgrade of the solar energy company to overweight with a $77 price target from neutral.

