Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2021: MTSL,SPLK,LSCC,PTC

Technology stocks were little changed in late regular-hours trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping less than 0.1% Friday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Mer Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) rose almost 98% at one point to its best share price since May 2006, after the Israeli software firm agreed to merge with SharpLink, an American online technology company focused on sports betting. Mer Telemanagement Solutions was 34% higher recently.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) climbed over 13% after the chipmaker was selected to replace software firm PTC (PTC) in the S&P MidCap 400 index with the start of trading on Tuesday, April 20, when PTC moves to the S&P 500. PTC shares were fractionally lower this afternoon.

Sunrun (RUN) was nearly 11% higher after a Piper Sandler upgrade of the solar energy company to overweight with a $77 price target.

Splunk (SPLK) fell 9.1% after disclosing that Tim Tully would be stepping down as chief technology officer at the data management firm on May 4.

