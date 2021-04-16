Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2021: FB, MRVL, IPHI, ENTG, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.24% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.22% in recent trading.

Facebook (FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the social networking company will launch subscriptions for Quest apps to back creators of productivity and creativity tools as well as fitness apps available on the platform. Separately, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood urged Zuckerberg to end plans to launch a version of its photo-sharing platform Instagram for kids under the age of 13. Facebook was slightly higher in recent trading.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition of Inphi (IPHI) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $40 billion. Marvell was lower while Inphi was marginally advancing recently.

Entegris (ENTG) was unchanged as it unveiled plans for a $400 million private offering of senior unsecured notes due 2029.

