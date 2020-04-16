Technology
Technology Sector Update for 04/16/2020: TSM, MOBL, GPRO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.54%

AAPL: +1.29%

IBM: +0.47%

CSCO: +0.67%

GOOG: +0.75%

Leading technology stocks were trading higher pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), which was gaining more than 4% as it reported Q1 earnings of TWD4.51 per share, or $0.75 per ADR unit, up from TWD2.37 per share in the year-ago quarter and exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.68 per ADR unit from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) MobileIron (MOBL) was more than 13% higher amid a cooperation agreement with current shareholder Altai Capital Management for the appointment of Rishi Bajaj as a member of the board, thereby increasing the company's board seats from six to seven.

(-) GoPro (GPRO) was declining by more than 3% after announcing a plan to restructure its operations to focus more on its direct-to-consumer business. As part of its strategic re-alignment, the company plans reduce non-GAAP operating expenses by $100 million in 2020 partly by reducing headcount by more than 20%, or more than 200 employees.

